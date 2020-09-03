Drugs seized in Dauis PNP jail raid











Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized packets of shabu during a raid at the lock-up jail of the Dauis Police Station on Wednesday night.

The composite team found three grams of suspected shabu in the possession detainee Gregorio Arcena, 35, during the Greyhound Inspection, police said.

The seized contraband were estimated to be worth P20,120 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to authorities, the raid was carried out after Dauis acting chief of Police Lt. Bonifacio Tanola received a tip indicating that illegal drugs were sneaked into the station’s detention facility.

No other contraband was found during the inspection of the jail which had 12 detainees, all of whom were held for drug charges.

Additional charges for possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia will be filed against Arcena. (wm)