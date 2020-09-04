Marijuana seized in small plantation in Dagohoy

Police on Monday seized marijuana plants that were grown amid bushes in a secluded government-owned lot in Dagohoy town.

Operatives of the Dagohoy Police Station found 16 marijuana plants which were grown at a distance from each other in a bushy area in Barangay Kagawasan, said Lt. Delio Elumbaring, the town’s police chief.

According to Elumbaring, they searched the area after receiving a tip from the village’s barangay captain Raymond Abatayo who brought leaves of the plant at the police station.

“Kalibunan layo sa mga bay, suma pa kuno government na yuta,” he said.

The plants were sent to the crime laboratory of the Dagohoy Police Station and were confirmed to be marijuana.

Meanwhile, authorities have not pinpointed any suspect or any person who may have had access to the land used to cultivate the illegal plant. (A. Doydora)

