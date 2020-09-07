Barangay captain, 9 others nabbed for illegal cockfighting in Maribijoc











A barangay captain and nine others were arrested for illegal cockfighting inside a farm in Marijoboc town on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested Kalayogan, Loon Barangay Captain Jiovanni Rojas, 47, and his companions in a private lot in Barangay Bayacabac but several others were able to flee, said Captain Cresente Goria, chief of the Maribojoc Police Station.

“Naay daghan naka-ikyas kay nakabantay naman daan, daghan nanglayat sa kural kung daghan lang unta atong raiding team ug na sirkolan to daghan unta ta’g makuha,” Goria said.

The illegal cockfighting was conducted in a secluded and fenced area in which would not have been seen by passersby but Goria noted that they received a tip regarding the activity prompting them to set up the raid.

Authorities have yet to identify who organized the cockfighting.

Others arrested were identified as Randy Aranzado, 26, of Barangay San Roque, Maribojoc; Ronnie Bravo, 25, of Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City; Jiovnny Meñoza, 38, of Barangay Bayacabac, Maribojoc; Richard Bolasco, 41, of Dipatlong, Maribojoc; Zandro Bantog, 41, of Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City; Glenn Budlong, 34, of Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City; Jomil Ocharon, 40, of Barangay Agahay, Maribojoc; Dindo Liones, 25, of Barangay Agahay, Maribojoc; and Ariston Asedilla, 60, of Barangay Dipatlong, Maribojoc.

Goria did not divulge the identity of the owner of the farm who was not seen by authorities. He however noted that the farm’s owner may have been among those who were able to evade arrest.

It was also noted that most of those involved in the cockfight followed health safety protocols particularly as none were wearing face masks or any other personal protective equipment.

The men remained in police custody and were set to be charged on Monday morning. (A. Doydora)