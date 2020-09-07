Tourist van driver shot dead in Carmen











A tourist van driver wash shot dead by a still unidentified gunman who was with four other men along a national road in Carmen town on Saturday night.

The fatality, identified as William Magallanes, 47, of Barangay Poblacion Norte, Carmen, who sustained five gunshot wounds in the head and body died on the spot, said Staff Sgt. Lourd Steffen Dacullo of the Carmen Police Station.

According to Dacullo, Magallanes was driving his motorcycle and was heading home when he was gunned down in Barangay Canmano, Carmen.

Magallanes had earlier passed by a store and spoke to one of the suspects before he was followed then shot.

Dacullo said that the five suspects who had with them three motorcycles waited for Magallanes at a store where they drank rum as caught on closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage.

“Nagpundo ni sila sa tindahan ni Klima Ando atbang sa sa Barangay Hall sa Canmano nag-inom ni sila og Tanduay kay naghuwat ni sila sa biktima na mo labay pauli sa Carmen,” he said.

However, authorities are still examining the footage while the store’s owner was not able to see the faces of the suspects who only stayed at his store for less than five minutes.

Dacullo believed that the victim knew at least one of the suspects based on how he conversed with them prior to his killing.

“Base sa adtong akong nastorya na witness, murag nagstorya sila [victim] ug usa ka taw na nagsakay sa motor na puwa. Kariyot ra pud sila kaayo nagstorya, ang iyang tan-aw mura’g kaila kuno sila, kaila lang na pagkastoryaha,” he said.

Investigations meanwhile were still ongoing to identify the motive and suspects behind the fatal gun attack. (A. Doydora)