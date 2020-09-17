Man, wife shot inside Jagna home

A 52-year old man and his wife were watching TV while having dinner inside their home Wednesday night in Purok 6, Barangay Balili, Jagna town, when two unidentified men armed with handguns came knocking on their door and then shot the couple several times.

The victims, identified by police as Jeorge Acebu and his 58-year old wife, Josie Acebu, sustained gunshot wounds and are in critical but stable condition.

According to P/Msgt. Nel Bernel of the Jagna Police Station, the Acebu couple were watching TV while having dinner when the still unidentified assailants knocked on their door.

Without warning, Jeorge was met with several gunshots as he opened the door and was hit on his right ribcage while his wife Josie was also hit on the side of her head.

The two gunmen who were both wearing masks immediately fled the scene.

The motive for the attack is unclear as the couple are at a loss why they were attacked.

Police said that the couple have been transferred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City after initially receiving treatment at the Cong. Teodoro Galagar Memorial Hospital in Jagna. (CR, AD)

