KAPA office in Tagbilaran City ransacked by own security guards











The abandoned Tagbilaran City office of KAPA Worldwide Ministry Association (Kapa) has been ransacked, strangely, by the ones who were tasked to secure it.

Alicia Dela Torre, caretaker of the Kapa office located in Upper Santo Niño, Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City, said all the valuables that have been left in the abandoned Kapa office were carted away by its very own five (5) security guards who were hired by the defunct company.

Dela Torre told police investigators that around 3:00 in the morning Wednesday, she witnessed the five security guards taking whatever valuables they can from the office.

The caretaker said she could do nothing to restrain the suspects whom she identified as Wilfredo Reinante, James Anthony Molina, a resident of Loon, Bohol; Ariel Pajal, a resident of Bilar, Bohol; Marvin Jovan Ongoy; and Porperio Elcanto, from San Isidro, Bohol, all of whom are employed by Spherical Coordinate Security Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taken away by the suspects were 2 window type airconditioning units with an estimated worth of P14,000; 1 split type aircon worth P47,000; drawer worth P4,000; office table, P2,500; ID laminator, P15,000; CCTV monitor, P32,000; ladder, P2,700; washing machine, P12,000; steel cabinet, P4,000; plastic cabinet, P800; two-way radio, P3,500; subwoofer (speaker), P9,000; TV stand, P6,000; double deck, P6,000; and a bumper, P12,000.

The estimated total worth of the stolen items is P170,000 which were loaded into a vehicle owned by Reinante who was the head security, according to Dela Torre.

The case has been referred to investigators of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, Theft and Robbery Section.

Kapa was shutdown by the government after allegations of fraud, with President Rodrigo Duterte ordering the arrest of its founder and president, pastor Joel Apolinario. (KB, JL)