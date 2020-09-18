SAP beneficiary nabbed for selling shabu at Dauis cemetery











Another beneficiary of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) was arrested in a buy-bust operation Thursday night at a public graveyard in Barangay Songculan, Dauis town.

Operatives of the Dauis PNP – Drug Enforcement Unit arrested one Exequil Tongco alias “Sekil”, 32, married, and a resident of Purok 8, Barangay Songculan, Dauis, after he sold shabu to an undercover policeman at the Songculan cemetery where said suspect was allegedly conducting his illegal drug trade.

The police poseur-buyer reportedly succeeded in purchasing a cellophane sachet allegedly containing shabu worth P500.00 from Tongco. When the drug transaction was consummated, five other operatives who hid themselves while monitor the drug transaction immediately apprehended the suspect.

Following the buy-bust, when Tongco was already under arrest, a member of the apprehending police team bodily searched the suspect and was able to seize from his possession another five (5) small cellophane sachets allegedly containing shabu with an estimated weight of 0.30 grams and a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P2,040.00.

ADVERTISEMENT

P/Lt Bonifacio Tanola, team leader of the entrapment team, said Tongco had voluntarily surrendered during the implementation of the government’s Oplan Tokhang. However, police were able to monitor Tongco still continuing his illegal activity.

The conduct of the operation and the arrest of the suspect was witnessed by barangay officials of Songculan, Dauis, a DOJ representative and a member of the media.

Tongco confessed that he is a user of shabu but denies the police operatives’ allegation that he was selling the illegal drug.

Police are preparing to file charges against Tongco for violations of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On Wednesday, another SAP beneficiary was arrested by the Tagbilaran City PNP – DEU following a buy-bust operation in Poblacion 1, Tagbilaran City. The suspect, who was recently released from jail due to his acquittal of a previous illegal drug case, was identified as Martin Lamban alias “Tango”, a resident of Antipolo St., Barangay Dampas. (KB, WM)