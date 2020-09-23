Maritime Police intensifies drive vs. use of “active gear”











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The supply of fish in the local market gets affected in a way with the continued apprehension of fishing boats using “active fishing gears.”

Police Corporal Jonathan Aranaydo, investigator of the Bohol PNP MaritimePolice admitted to the Chronicletheir intensified campaign against violators of section 95 sa Republic 10654 or the illegal use of active gear in municipal waters, bays and other fishery managed areas.

The operation of the maritime police met criticism from fishing operators as it comes even in the midst of the pandemic where some consideration should have been given by the government authorities.

Arrested by the police were Reynaldo Casalhay, 26, Mike Angelo Arboleras,20 and Junjun Arojada, 35, all residents of Poblacion, Panglao.

Another operation was conducted last Sept 7 where fishermen from Punta Cruz, Maribojoc were apprehended, namely Nonito Estrada, 43, boat captain, Joxem Cabugnason. 40 and Richard Dexter Cutamora, 45 from Totolan, Dauis town.

The apprehended fishing boats were categorized under small scale fishing under 3.1 to 20 gross tonnage boats, according to Aranaydo.

He said the prohibited “active fishing gears” are prohibited in municipal waters as this will result to “forced” catching of fish instead of just relying on the fish traps.

The police released the group arrested in Maribojoc after paying a fine of P8,000.00.

Fish vendors at the City Fish Port Terminal in sitio Ubos confirmed the increase in the prices of fish following the arrrest of some fishhermen which resulted to a lower supply of fish,.

Asked to comment on this during a press conference, Gov Art Yap said if the reduction of supply is not significant, then the apprehension should continue if only to strictly follow what is stipulated in the laws governing the conduct of fishing in municipal or bay waters.

