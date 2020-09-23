Maritime Police intensifies drive vs. use of “active gear”

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Maritime Police intensifies drive vs. use of “active gear”

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The supply of fish in the local market gets affected in a way with the continued apprehension of fishing boats using “active fishing gears.”

Police Corporal Jonathan Aranaydo, investigator of the Bohol PNP MaritimePolice admitted to the Chronicletheir intensified campaign against violators of section 95 sa Republic 10654 or the illegal use of active gear in municipal waters, bays and other fishery managed areas. 

The operation of the maritime police met criticism from fishing operators as it comes even in the midst of the pandemic where some consideration should have been given by the government authorities.     

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Arrested by the police were Reynaldo Casalhay, 26, Mike Angelo Arboleras,20 and Junjun Arojada, 35, all residents of Poblacion, Panglao. 

Another operation was conducted last Sept 7 where fishermen from Punta Cruz, Maribojoc were apprehended, namely Nonito Estrada, 43, boat captain, Joxem Cabugnason. 40 and Richard Dexter Cutamora, 45 from Totolan, Dauis town.

The apprehended fishing boats were categorized under small scale fishing under 3.1 to 20 gross tonnage boats, according to Aranaydo.

He said the prohibited “active fishing gears”  are prohibited in municipal waters as this will result to “forced” catching of fish  instead of just relying on the fish traps.

The police released the group arrested in Maribojoc after paying a fine of P8,000.00.

Fish vendors at the City Fish Port Terminal in sitio Ubos confirmed the increase in the prices of fish following the arrrest of some fishhermen  which resulted to a lower supply of fish,.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Asked to comment on this during a press conference, Gov Art Yap said if the reduction of supply is not significant, then the apprehension should continue if only to strictly follow what is stipulated in the laws governing the conduct of fishing in municipal or bay waters.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

P3.2M shabu seized in three Tagbilaran drug busts

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. The proliferation of drugs in the city…

NBI Bohol warns vs investing in CROWD1, says firm is engaged in scam

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bohol Field Office has warned the public against transacting with certain individuals representing a…

KAPA office in Tagbilaran City ransacked by own security guards

The abandoned Tagbilaran City office of KAPA Worldwide Ministry Association (Kapa) has been ransacked, strangely, by the ones who were…

SAP beneficiary nabbed for selling shabu at Dauis cemetery

Another beneficiary of the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) was arrested in a buy-bust operation Thursday night at a public…

Man, wife shot inside Jagna home

A 52-year old man and his wife were watching TV while having dinner inside their home Wednesday night in Purok…

Newly freed man nabbed in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man recently released from jail after being acquitted of drug charges was again nabbed by police operatives following a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply