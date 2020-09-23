P3.2M shabu seized in three Tagbilaran drug busts











NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition.

The proliferation of drugs in the city continues despite the continued lock down on all ports of entries.

Some P3.2 million worth of shabu was seized during three separate during a buy bust operations conducted jointly by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Drug Enforcement unit and the Tagbilaran Drug Enforcement Unit.

Arrested last Friday afternoon in possession of 150 grams of shabu in J.l Borja st., Poblacion II, this city was Reynebeth Golosino, 31, a resident of Cabawan district. The seized shabu was valued at P1,020,000.00

An hour later, a drug suspect identified as Archie Abad, 29, a resident of Calape town was nabbed along Ma. Clara st, Cogon district, this city,. Seized were five packs of shabu worth P850,000.00.

The third suspect identified as Camilo Malicse, 50, a resident of Purok 7, Montaña, Baclayon yielded the biggest catch of 200 grams of shabu worth P1,360.000.00 from a suspect identified as Camilo Malicse.

The combined team was composed of PDEA Bohol chief Antonio Samante, City Police chief Mary Crystal Peralta and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit chief Ryan Jack Naraga.

