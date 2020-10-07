NPA leader surrenders in Ubay town











Former rebel leader and surrenderee Salvador Golosino Avenido alias “Admiral” / “Samuel” / “Sadu” (in hooded jacket and sunglasses) during his presentation to the media by Region 7 Police Chief, Brig. General Albert Ignatius Ferro at the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), Camp Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City.

Another ranking member of the rebel communist-terror group operating in the northern towns of Bohol has voluntarily surrendered to the authorities in Ubay town.

Salvador Golosino Avenido alias “Admiral” / “Samuel” / “Sadu”, 61 years old, decided to lay down his arms and return to the folds of the law out of his disenchantment with the “unfulfilled promises” of the communist movement.

Avenido, who was actively involved in the armed communist-terrorist insurgency as a full-time member of Sandatahang Yunit Pam-Propaganda / Alyansang Yunit Pam-propaganda (SYP/AYP) Platoon of the Bohol Party Committee, voluntarily yielded at the Ubay Municipal Police Station at around 7 p.m. on September 28, 2020. His surrender was witnessed by Ubay Municipal Mayor Constantino Reyes, Ubay Police Chief P/Capt. Rufo Potane and elements of the 47th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army.

During a press conference at the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) at Camp Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City, where the surrenderee was presented to the media, Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ignatius Ferro, Director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said Avenido is identified as the organizer and territorial leader of the Hugpong Mag-uumang Bol-anon – Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (Humabol-KMP), that is associated with Pambansang Katipunan ng mga Magbubukid ng (PKM).

Ferro added that Avenido, who is a native of Purok 4, Barangay Achila, Ubay town, also organized the peasant sectors, farmers and fishermen namely PAFFO, BFFO, USOFO, ASFA, and NAGMASAJO here in the province.

Accordingly, sometime in September 2001, Avenido integrated into an armed component of Abe Squad Front (Prente) 4 of the New Peoples Army (NPA) operating in Bohol which led to a series of encounters between government troops and CTGs.

Ferro said the surrender of Avenido is another major setback to efforts of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to strengthen their ranks and weakens the communist insurgents’ foothold on people’s organizations as well as a breakthrough in the government’s anti-insurgency campaign.

To recall, Joseph Gulle Galagar, another leader and full-time member of the rebel-communist group based here in Bohol surrender before the Candijay Police Station last September 2, 2020.

Galagar assisted other members of counter-terrorist groups in Central Visayas by providing seaborne transportation between the islands of Bohol, Cebu and Negros Oriental. He was responsible in transporting NPAs cadre, weapons, supplies, and other logistics.

Police are processing documents to enroll the rebel surrenderees into the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) wherein they will be granted immediate cash assistance, livelihood assistance, free education, housing, and other financial benefits and privileges. (KB, RT)