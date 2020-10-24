2 drug pushers arrested in Tagbilaran, Dauis buy-busts











Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Tagbilaran City and Dauis town on Friday.

In Barangay Mariveles, Dauis, elements of the Dauis PNP Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) nabbed one Mark Ordeniza, 23 years old, single, a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Mayacabac of said town, after selling P500.00 worth of shabu to a police poseur-buyer on Friday afternoon.

According to P/Lt. Bonifacio Tanola, the entrapment operation was set in motion against Ordeniza after a confidential informant confirmed the suspect’s illegal drug activities in Barangay Mariveles.

Following the buy-bust operation, when the suspect was already in custody of the operatives, a police searcher found in the possession of Ordeniza another medium-sized cellophane sachet containing shabu weighing approximately 4-grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P27,200.

According to P/Lt. Tanola, the suspect was previously arrested and jailed for drug charges but was released from detention following a plea bargaining agreement.

Barangay officials of Mariveles and representatives of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the media witnessed the inventory of items seized from Ordeniza.

The Dauis-PNP is preparing to file charges against Ordeniza for illegal sale and illegal possession of dangerous drug, which are violations of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Friday night, operatives of the Tagbilaran City DEU also arrested Dexter Geneza alias “Kanding,” 39 years old, single, a resident of E. Butalid St., Purok 6, Barangay Poblacion 3, Tagbilaran City.

Geniza, who is reportedly a newly-identified shabu peddler, has been the subject of a surveillance operation by the Tagbilaran City PNP.

Under the supervision of Tagbilaran City Police Chief P/Lt. Col. Mary Crystal Peralta, the buy-bust operation was conducted against the suspect.

An undercover police operative successfully purchased from Geneza one (1) small cellophane sachet containing shabu worth P500.00. When the drug transaction was consummated, back-up operatives arrested the suspect who was later found to be in possession of another nine (9) small cellophane sachets also containing shabu with an estimated weight of 3-grams and a DDB value of P20,400.00. (KB, WM)