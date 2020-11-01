3 ‘Tokhang’ surrenderees nabbed in separate buy-busts in Tagbilaran, Inabanga











Three drug pushers who previously surrendered to the police under “Oplan Tokhang” were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Tagbilaran City and Inabanga town on Friday.

In Tagbilaran City, at least P229,000.00 worth of shabu, weighing approximately 33-grams, were seized by operatives of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), Tagbilaran City Police Station, from two (2) alleged drug pushers identified as Eddie Razo, 47 years old, married, a resident of P. Ruiz St., Barangay Cogon, and his cohort Dumars Guigayuma, 27 years old, single, and a resident of Barangay Montaña, Baclayon town.

The police entrapment team, led by P/Lt. Agosto Cesario Sumaylo, reportedly received information that both suspects have returned to drug peddling activities, which prompted the operatives to conduct the sting operation Friday morning in Barangay Cogon.

A police poseur-buyer initiated the drug transaction with Razo but it was Guigayuma who supposedly handed out one (1) cellophane sachet containing shabu and received the marked money in the amount of P25,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the marked money and shabu changed hands between the poseur-buyer and the suspects, back-up policemen who were hiding nearby and watching the drug transaction take place immediately collared Razo and Guigayuma.

A subsequent body search conducted by the operatives on the suspects yielded another six (6) cellophane sachets that contained shabu with an estimated weight of 30-grams and a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P204,000.00.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, operatives of the Inabanga Police Station-DEU arrested one James Kyle Mendoza, 18 years old, single, jobless and a resident of Barangay Poblacion of said town.

Inabanga police chief P/Capt. Cresente Guerra said the entrapment operation was set in motion after intelligence operatives were able to monitor Mendoza, who previously surrendered under Oplan Tokhang, was again involved in illegal drug activities.

Mendoza allegedly sold P500.00 worth of shabu to an undercover policeman which led to his arrest.

Three (3) small cellophane sachets containing shabu were also found in the possession of Mendoza during a body search following the entrapment operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities are now preparing to file charges of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against the suspects who are presently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station and Inabanga Police Station, respectively. (KB, WM)