Man shot dead by riding-in-tandem gunmen in Albur

A man who was driving home from his work was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Barangay Sta. Filomena, Alburquerque on Saturday night, police said.

Corporal Serterio Pelicot of the Alburquerque Police Station said that the victim, Blair Alimpolos, 43, was also driving a motorcycle when the assailants gunned him down in a dimly lit area.

A witness told authorities that the suspects were seen trailing the victim prior to the shooting incident.  

“Duha ka taw gasakay sa motor unya gisundan nila ni si Blair mao pag dungog na niya og buto-buto ni dagan siya [witness],” said Pelicot.

The assailants who were wearing full-face helmets immediately fled following the fatal gun attack.

Alimpolos who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was rushed by authorities to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Pelicot, they found five empty shells fired from a still undetermined caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the case to identify the gunmen and the motive behind the murder.

Authorities have also yet to interview the victim’s family and close associates to help with their investigation. (A. Doydora)

