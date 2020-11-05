Health protocol case vs. Montero to be filed today











The Provincial Legal Office of Bohol is set to file a complaint against Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero today for the mayor’s alleged violations of community quarantine protocols.

Provincial Attorney Nilo Ahat told dyRD Balita that the complaint against Montero will be lodged before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in relation to breaches of health and quarantine protocols as mandated and penalized under Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-002.

To recall, Montero and 16 companions travelled to Cebu City on the afternoon of September 14 and returned to Panglao the following day, September 15, 2020, without securing beforehand a travel authority from the Office of the Governor and the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (B-IATF).

Montero also apparently did not undergo the prescribed 14-day quarantine imposed on persons who travel outside the province, as required under said ordinance.

But even before formal charges can be filed against Montero, the lady mayor is again the subject of public criticism for her alleged attendance of a Halloween party in one of the resorts in Tawala, Panglao on Sunday.

The B-IATF is already investigating the incident, including the persons who attended the party, and may possibly file separate charges against those who are found in violation of rules set under Ordinance 2020-002. (KB, RT)