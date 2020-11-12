Tagbilaran City Hall employee nabbed in drug bust; 2 others escape











An employee of the Tagbilaran City Hall was apprehended by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for a drug charge while her husband and his alleged cohort in the drug trade evaded arrest.

A composite team of the PDEA and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Jenilyn Fuerte, 42, a job order employee of the Tagbilaran City government, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a PDEA agent who spoke in behalf of Theodore Atila, the agency’s Bohol chief, the operation’s target were Fuerte’s husband Joseph who is a former traffic enforcer in the city and his companion Aldrin “Opaw” Garing.

The two however were able to flee during the operation in which authorities seized 14 packets of shabu which were estimated to be worth P13,600.

“Paghibaw nila na buy-bust nakadagan sila, wa namo magukod. Balay man to unya mi lukso gikan sa second floor, habog kaayo moa nabilin ra iyang asawa kay wa man mo dagan,” the agent said.

Joseph is listed in the PDEA’s target list while Garing is noted to be a street-level drug dealer.

The agent said that both men who remained at large will still be charged with sale of illegal drugs in violation of Section 5 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Jenilyn meanwhile will be charged for violating Section 12 of RA 9165 or possession of drug paraphernalia.

She may also face a complaint for violating Section 15 of the RA or use of illegal drugs if her drug test results yield a positive result.

“Hing ankon pud siya na nakagamit siya gahapon pero wa pay chemistry lab result unya ang porma positive pud kaayo,” the agent said. (AD)