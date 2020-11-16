3 arrested over weekend drug busts in Sikatuna, Tagbilaran, Baclayon











Anti-illegal drug operatives arrested three suspected drug pushers in separate buy-bust operations in Sikatuna, Baclayon and Tagbilaran City on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday night, the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Sikatuna Police Station succeeded in arresting one John Carlo Daling alias “Patok,” 22, a resident of Purok 6, Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, after selling P500 worth shabu to a police poseur-buyer in Barangay Abucay Sur, Sikatuna.

Another 4 small cellophane sachets were found in the possession of Daling in a subsequent body search. The drug item weighed 0.45 gram with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) valueof P3,060.

Also on Saturday night, a former beneficiary of the social amelioration program (SAP) was nabbed by the Tagbilaran City – DEU in Purok 6, Barangay Bool. The suspect, identified as Jerome Pacatang, 27, was arrested after an undercover policeman was able to purchase shabu worth P500 from him.

Pacatang was also found in possession of another 7 cellophane sachets containing the illegal substance, with an estimated weight of 5 grams and a DDB value of P34,000.

On Sunday night, one Alfred Bruñidor, 32, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Dao, Tagbilaran City, and a drug personality recently released from jail on a plea bargaining deal was re-arrested by the Baclayon Police Station – DEU after selling shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

An operative who conducted a body search on the suspect retrieved the pre-marked P500 bill that was used in the entrapment operation and 10 small cellophane sachets containing shabu, approximately weighing 0.11 gram and valued at P2,998.

The three suspects will be charged for illegal sale and possession of prohibited drugs which are violations of Sec. 5 and Sec. 11 of R.A. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KB)