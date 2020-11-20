Knife-wielding man who ran amok nabbed in Tagbilaran











Police arrested a 28-year old man in Barangay Manga, Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night after he allegedly ran amok while wielding a fan knife outside his residence.

Tagbilaran City Police said the suspect, identified as Jonathan Sapong, 28, single, and a resident of Magsaysay Street, Barangay Manga, was drunk and without any provocation, came rushing out of their house brandishing a fan knife, also known as Batangas knife or balisong, and started challenging bystanders to a fight.

Neighbors who were alarmed, including Rodenio Galagnao who is also the chief barangay watchman, reported the incident to police who responded to the area and arrested the suspect.

The arresting officers also confiscated the Batangas knife from the suspect who is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police lock-up facility while authorities are preparing charges against him for alarm and scandal. (KB, JL)