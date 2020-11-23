2 arrested in Sagbayan, Clarin drug busts

2 arrested in Sagbayan, Clarin drug busts

Two alleged drug pushers, one of whom is a beneficiary of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP) and the other voluntarily surrendered to authorities under “Oplan Tokhang,” were arrested by anti-illegal drug operatives who conducted separate buy-bust operations in Sagbayan and Clarin towns over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Sagbayan Police Station – Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested one Richie Buan, 35, single, a resident of Sitio Hillside, Poblacion, Sagbayan and a SAP beneficiary, following an entrapment operation.

A police operative acted as a buyer and purchased P500.00 worth of shabu from the suspect who was cornered by back-up policemen.

The apprehending team confiscated from the suspect another four (4) small sachets containing shabu, weighing 0.15 gram with an estimated value of P1,020.00.

On Sunday night, in the neighboring town of Clarin, DEU operatives were able to arrest one Ricardo Mediano, 33, married and a resident of Barangay Nahawan, Clarin, after an undercover policeman was able to buy shabu worth P500.00 from said suspect.

Mediano, who previously surrendered to the authorities under Oplan Tokhang, was also found in possession of another three (3) sachets of shabu worth P1,360.00.

Both drug sting operations were witnessed by representatives of the Department of Justice, the media and barangay officials.

The suspects will be charged for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (KB, WM)

