Man, 43, shot dead in Inabanga

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

A 43-year-old construction worker was was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman in Inabanga town on Saturday night.

The fatality, Mario Ohina, of Barangay Mabuhay in Inabanga sustained multiple wounds due to a single shot from an improvised shotgun locally known as pugakhang, said Senior Master Sgt. Mario Mellecor of the Inabanga Police Station.

According to Mellecor, Ohina was walking home from a birthday party when he was gunned down by the assailant who was waiting for him in a dimly lit area in Barangay Banahao, Inabanga.

“Gi-atngan to siya pag padung niya og uli samtang gabaktas ni siya usa,”

Residents in the area heard the gunshot but the assailant was no longer at the crime scene when they investigated the area.

They saw Ohina sprawled on the ground with wounds in the right side of his back.

Mellocor said they found a single shotgun shell casing at the crime scene.

Ohina was rushed to the Francisco Dagohoy Municipal Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe to identify the motive and suspect behind the attack.

“Wala pa miy suspect, padayon pa ta sa atong investigation,” said Mellocor. (A. Doydora)

