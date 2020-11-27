OFW sexually assaulted inside Tubigon quarantine facility











A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has accused her former lover of sexually assaulting her while under quarantine inside a government facility in Tubigon at dawn on Sunday.

Tubigon police chief Captain Robert Lucernas said the suspect tried to rape the 29-year-old victim at the town’s quarantine facility for OFWs and locally stranded individuals inside an elementary school in Barangay Bunacan.

According to Lucernas, the suspect fathered a child with the victim but the couple had separated.

Lucernas said that the suspect was able to sneak into the facility as the barangay tanod guarding the area had gone home at past 10 p.m., hours prior to the incident.

“Wa pud nangayo siguro sa kapitan na naay mo puli niya or nakatulog ba to sa ilaha,” said Lucernas.

The suspect tried to rape her but she was able to push him off. She no longer screamed for help as he left the area immediately after she resisted.

“Nipalayo ra pud ag suspect kay nakuyawan siguro tog mo sinngit ang babaye kay sa pikas side naa man puy LSI pero wa man mo siyagit tong babaye pag tan-aw niya na nilakaw na man ang laki,” he said.

The suspect has not been arrested but the victim is set to file an attempted rape charge against him.

He will also be facing a complaint for breaking quarantine protocol.

The victim is set to end her 14-day quarantine on Tuesday next week and is expected to file the complaint herself.

Lucernas explained that barangay officials and watchmen were the ones tasked to secure the town’s quarantine facilities with the police on-call to provide assistance during emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Tubigon Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force has launched an investigation on the concerned barangay and its officials.

“Di unta to kasud kung duna pa ang tanod. Mao gipa explain napud nato ang barangay,” said Lucernas. (A. Doydora)