Man, 63, found dead, another shot in separate incidents in Dagohoy











A 62-year-old man who was believed to have been mauled was found dead in an irrigation canal while another man was shot by his neighbor during a drinking session in separate incidents in Dagohoy town over the weekend.

The lifeless body of Florencio Guevarra, a resident of Barangay Malinao in Pilar, was found Saturday morning by children who were playing near a canal of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in Dagohoy.

Guevarra had multiple wounds in his head and knees indicating that he may have been beaten up before he was thrown into the river, said Senior Master Sgt. Rowel Socorin of the Dagohoy Police Station.

“Among theory ani gibunalan, gigujod unya gi-itsa sa kanal. Hasta ang karsones buslot sa tuhod duha naay abrasion,” Socorin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Socorin, Guevarra’s remains may have been flushed from Pilar to Dagohoy town.

Children swimming in the river in Barangay Estaca, Pilar claimed that they saw a body floating in the water.

“Dihay mga bata sa Estaca na positive sila na na nakit-an nila nanaanod, nilabay sa ilang tungod,” said Socorin.

Authorities however have yet to determine the crime scene as Guevarra was last seen alive in Barangay Cagawasan, Pilar at past 4 a.m. hours before his remains were found in Dagohoy.

On Sunday, one John Galeto, 50, was shot near his residence by his companion during a drinking session in Barangay Poblacion, Dagohoy at past 10 p.m.

The suspect Reynaldo Margatinez, 63, has been arrested by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nagkatagay ni sila, naglalis bahin ra pud sa mga estoryang bikil-bikil. Nasborahan ra siguro ni sa imnonon na makahubog,” said Socorin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and was rushed to President Carlos P. Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon.

Galeto who was in stable condition told authorities that he will not be filing charges against the suspect.

“Migo mani sila, silingan. Kadaadlaw jud hapit ni magkita. Wa man gani mo kiha ang biktima,” Socorin said. (with A. Doydora)