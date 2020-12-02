Bbq vendor yields P159k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust











Regional anti-narcotics operatives seized shabu worth over P159,000 from a barbeque vendor during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said that the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Joel Yu, 38, of Barangay Dao in the city, in a buy-bust operation on Saturday night.

Yu allegedly used his barbeque stall as front for his illegal drug business.

While tending to his barbeque products, he sold shabu to an undercover agent resulting in his immediate arrest, police added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said they allegedly recovered from Yu’s possession 23.46 grams of shabu.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P159,528 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Yu was detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of illegal drug charges against him. (wm)