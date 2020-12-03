After 9 years in hiding, man wanted for homicide falls in Loboc











Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for homicide charges nine years after he had gone into hiding in a small village in the town of Loboc.

According to Staff Sgt. Marivic Cabanilla, operatives of the Loboc Police Station collared Ricky Canaria near his residence in Barangay Gotozon after they found out that he was facing homicide and frustrated raps filed in a court in Camarines Norte.

Cabanilla said that Canaria was initially brought to the Loboc Police Station after he was accused of punching another person while he was drunk on November 27.

“Na-involve ni siya og lain kaso. Naay nasuntukan, mao nahibaw-an namo na naa diay siyay warrant for frustrated homicide ug homicide,” she said.

The cases against Canaria stemmed from a brawl incident in Camarines way back in 2011 in which he allegedly stabbed someone dead and injured another person using a knife.

Cabanilla said that Canaria fled to Bohol with his live-in partner who is a native of Loboc.

Canaria is now under the custody of the Loboc Police Station.

Bail has been set at P40,000 and P24,000 for the homicide and frustrated homicide charges, respectively, for his temporary liberty.

As of Thursday afternoon, Canaria remained detained at the Loboc Police Station lock-up jail.