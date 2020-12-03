After 9 years in hiding, man wanted for homicide falls in Loboc

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

After 9 years in hiding, man wanted for homicide falls in Loboc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for homicide charges nine years after he had gone into hiding in a small village in the town of Loboc.

According to Staff Sgt. Marivic Cabanilla, operatives of the Loboc Police Station collared Ricky Canaria near his residence in Barangay Gotozon after they found out that he was facing homicide and frustrated raps filed in a court in Camarines Norte.

Cabanilla said that Canaria was initially brought to the Loboc Police Station after he was accused of punching another person while he was drunk on November 27.

“Na-involve ni siya og lain kaso. Naay nasuntukan, mao nahibaw-an namo na naa diay siyay warrant for frustrated homicide ug homicide,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The cases against Canaria stemmed from a brawl incident in Camarines way back in 2011 in which he allegedly stabbed someone dead and injured another person using a knife.

Cabanilla said that Canaria fled to Bohol with his live-in partner who is a native of Loboc.

Canaria is now under the custody of the Loboc Police Station.

Bail has been set at P40,000 and P24,000 for the homicide and frustrated homicide charges, respectively, for his temporary liberty.

As of Thursday afternoon, Canaria remained detained at the Loboc Police Station lock-up jail.  

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known seaside hangout spot in…

PDEA seizes P238k shabu in Panglao drug bust

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team during a…

2 Tagbilaran fishermen yield P204k shabu in drug bust

Two fishermen were caught in possession of shabu worth P204,000 during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday afternoon,…

Father hacked to death by son in Carmen

A 68-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with a bolo by his son following a heated argument at their…

Bbq vendor yields P159k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Regional anti-narcotics operatives seized shabu worth over P159,000 from a barbeque vendor during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City. In…

Man, 63, found dead, another shot in separate incidents in Dagohoy

A 62-year-old man who was believed to have been mauled was found dead in an irrigation canal while another man…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply