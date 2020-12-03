Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known seaside hangout spot in Tagbilaran City at past 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The fatality identified as Noel “Opaw” Alberio, a resident of Barangay Cogon in the city, sustained multiple stab wounds in his neck.

According to Alberio’s cousin Gilbert Paul Udtohan, they were drinking below the cliff near a Shell Depot known as “Balong-balong” until the victim fell asleep.

The suspect then arrived and without uttering a word, stabbed Alberio multiple times using a kitchen knife.

“Natog ag taw, gi-luba ra man og kalit,” said Udtohan.

The attacker calmly left the area after stabbing the victim.

Witnesses have identified the suspect as one Clifford “Opaw” Monton, a resident of Barangay Booy.

Monton, following the attack, reportedly surrendered to barangay officials.

According to Marino Alberio, the victim’s brother, Noel frequented frequented Balong-balong to rest and eat.

He said that his brother and the suspect knew each other but did not know what triggered the attack.

“Amigo ra man pud sila, tapok-tapok sila diri. Kadtong bataa [suspect] mo kalit raman na og lagbas diri basta naay kan-onon. Basin nagkalalis siguro sila,” he added.

Police have been deployed to the area and have started their investigation on the incident. (AD)

