Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known seaside hangout spot in Tagbilaran City at past 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The fatality identified as Noel “Opaw” Alberio, a resident of Barangay Cogon in the city, sustained multiple stab wounds in his neck.
According to Alberio’s cousin Gilbert Paul Udtohan, they were drinking below the cliff near a Shell Depot known as “Balong-balong” until the victim fell asleep.
The suspect then arrived and without uttering a word, stabbed Alberio multiple times using a kitchen knife.
“Natog ag taw, gi-luba ra man og kalit,” said Udtohan.
The attacker calmly left the area after stabbing the victim.
Witnesses have identified the suspect as one Clifford “Opaw” Monton, a resident of Barangay Booy.
Monton, following the attack, reportedly surrendered to barangay officials.
According to Marino Alberio, the victim’s brother, Noel frequented frequented Balong-balong to rest and eat.
He said that his brother and the suspect knew each other but did not know what triggered the attack.
“Amigo ra man pud sila, tapok-tapok sila diri. Kadtong bataa [suspect] mo kalit raman na og lagbas diri basta naay kan-onon. Basin nagkalalis siguro sila,” he added.
Police have been deployed to the area and have started their investigation on the incident. (AD)