2 dead in separate shootings in Calape, Jagna











Two persons were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Calape and Jagna towns on Sunday.

Police identified the fatalities as Mario Marapao, 56, who was previously convicted of a drug charge and Ronie Abulag, 31, a lechon cook.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Edwin Autida of the Calape Police Station, Marapao was walking home when he was shot dead at past 5 p.m. by the gunman who was trailing him while riding a motorcycle.

Marapao who was also riding a motorcycle was already 15 meters from his house in Barangay Sta. Cruz when he was gunned down by one of two suspects.

The victim died on the spot.

“Gisundan na siya. Duol na siya kaayo sa iyang namatyan. Pagtira, dretso u-turn nya balik sa agi,” said Autida.

Meanwhile, police recovered from the crime scene six spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol.

Witnesses noted that both suspects were wearing full-face helmets during the attack.

Marapao who ran a lending racket and owned a variety store was convicted of a drug charge in 2013 and was released from prison in 2018.

In Jagna, Abulag, a resident of Barangay Mayana, Jagna was allegedly shot dead by his workmate and neighbor Loreto Telen, 35 at past 5 p.m., said Jonalyn Llemit of the Jagna Police Station.

Both men figured in a heated argument which led to the fatal shooting.

Abulag was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Llemit, Telen was arrested in Barangay Mayana five hours after the shooting incident during a police hot pursuit operation. (A. Doydora)