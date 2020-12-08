2 dead in separate shootings in Calape, Jagna

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

2 dead in separate shootings in Calape, Jagna

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two persons were killed in two separate shooting incidents in Calape and Jagna towns on Sunday.

Police identified the fatalities as Mario Marapao, 56, who was previously convicted of a drug charge and Ronie Abulag, 31, a lechon cook.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Edwin Autida of the Calape Police Station, Marapao was walking home when he was shot dead at past 5 p.m. by the gunman who was trailing him while riding a motorcycle.

Marapao who was also riding a motorcycle was already 15 meters from his house in Barangay Sta. Cruz when he was gunned down by one of two suspects.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The victim died on the spot.

“Gisundan na siya. Duol na siya kaayo sa iyang namatyan. Pagtira, dretso u-turn nya balik sa agi,” said Autida.

Meanwhile, police recovered from the crime scene six spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol.

Witnesses noted that both suspects were wearing full-face helmets during the attack.

Marapao who ran a lending racket and owned a variety store was convicted of a drug charge in 2013 and was released from prison in 2018.

In Jagna, Abulag, a resident of Barangay Mayana, Jagna was allegedly shot dead by his workmate and neighbor Loreto Telen, 35 at past 5 p.m., said Jonalyn Llemit of the Jagna Police Station.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Both men figured in a heated argument which led to the fatal shooting.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Abulag was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Llemit, Telen was arrested in Barangay Mayana five hours after the shooting incident during a police hot pursuit operation. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tattoo artist shot dead in Dauis

A tattoo artist was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Dauis town on Monday morning. Lieutenant…

13-year-old girl whose arms were cut off by stepfather seeks help

Mary Joy Oblinar, the 13-year old girl brutally attacked by her stepfather who stabbed her and then cut-off both her…

Barangay councilor shot, hacked to death inside home in Dagohoy

A village councilor of Barangay Can-uling, Dagohoy town succumbed to gunshot and hack wounds after two unidentified perpetrators attacked him…

Sikatuna woman surrenders over cyberlibel case

A woman from the small town of Sikatuna now serves as another reminder for netizens to be mindful of what…

Bohol PNP probes alleged use of Yap, Clarito photos for target practice

The Bohol Provincial Police Office has launched an investigation on the online publication of photos which allegedly showed unidentified foreign…

Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead allegedly by his friend while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply