Drug-linked woman driving ex-mayor’s vehicle shot dead in Tagbilaran ambush











A 37-year-old woman who was previously arrested over alleged possession of shabu worth over P13 million was killed in an ambush in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday afternoon while she was driving the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of former Alburquerque Mayor Elpren Charles Tungol who was also with her during the attack but was unharmed.

Tagbilaran Ciy police chief Lt. Col. Mary Peralta said that motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem blocked Tungol’s Toyota Fortuner and shot at the driver’s side near the Dampas Public Cemetery along Happy Valley Street corner Pahang Street in Barangay Dampas.

The fatality Jenelyn Matura of Dauis town was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival while the former mayor and another companion one Rey Duron only sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

Duron was sitting on the front passenger’s seat while Tungol was at the backseat.

Scene of the Crime Operatives found in the attack site nine pieces of spent 9mm bullet casings.

Peralta said that the trio travelled from Alburquerque and were on their way to visit Tungol’s father, former mayor of Alburquerque Efren Tungol, at the hospital.

It was noted that Elpren was usually the one who drove the SUV but that time, he had asked Matura to drive after his arthritis symptoms acted up.

“Itong si Elpren siya talaga ang laging nagddrive nitong Fortuner na ito, unfortunately nakiusap siya sakanya [Matura] kasi daw siya ay inatake ng kanyang arthritis,” said Peralta.

Based on the initial probe, there were two assailants who were riding an XRM motorcycle and both had their faces covered.

“Accordingly sa mga nakakita naka-helmet yung isang suspect yung isa naman naka-facemask,” said Peralta.

Matura was arrested in May along with main target Lilet Dajao and several others during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City and was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P13 million.

She was released after she was pinpointed as just an accomplice of Dajao and was allowed to post bail.

Meanwhile, Elpren whose family is in the poultry business explained that he was with Manuta to discuss a possible venture in the said industry.

“Etong si Jenelyn ex-girlfriend ng dati nilang tauhan sa dressing plant nila sa Albur at ito ay ngayon accordingly gusto magnegosyo ng dressed chicken,” said Peralta.

Police are now looking into multiple angles behind the attack including drugs, business and politics.

Peralta said that they were still also pinpointing who the target was during the attack as Elpren had admitted that it could have been him considering that it was his vehicle and he was the one usually driving it.

The police chief also noted that the SUV was heavily tinted and those inside the vehicle can barely be seen.

“May operatives na tayong mag-conduct ng in-depth investigation on this case para makita talaga natin ang motibo…so far, hindi pa talaga kami makakapagsabi kung ano, marami nga kaming tinitingna na anggulo dito,” said Peralta.