Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as TD ‘Vicky’ nears

4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Bohol on Friday morning as Tropical Depression Vicky continued to move northwest nearing Mindanao and is projected to emerge in the Visayas from the south.

In its bulletin issued at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said that the center of Samuel was estimated based on all available data to be located 185 km east of Davao City.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The tropical cyclone was moving northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in Bohol due to Vicky and the tail end of a frontal system.

The weather disturbance is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area in the next 12 hours before emerging in the Bohol Sea.

“After crossing Mindanao, the tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea tomorrow early morning, pass close or over Siquijor, and make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island,” PAGASA said.

Vicky however is not expected to intensify as it will likely remain as a tropical depression when it cuts through the archipelago, the state weather bureau said.

