Wife of high-value drug target falls in Tagbilaran raid, yields P170k shabu

The wife of a man tagged as a high-value drug target was apprehended by police for drug possession during a raid at her home in Tagbilaran City on Friday morning, a little over four months after her husband’s arrest.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran City police arrested Montia Cadar, 31, after they allegedly found 25 grams of shabu inside her home at the Muslim Village in Barangay Taloto at past 7 a.m.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P170,000.

The police searched Cadar’s home bearing a search warrant issued by Judge Leo Moises of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 of Tagbilaran City.

Authorities identified Cadar as a street-level individual who is included in their drug watch list.

Cadar’s husband Jabar, 33, was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on July 13, 2020.

He was allegedly caught in possession of P102,000 worth of shabu and is currently detained for drug charges. (ad)

