Heavy rainfall warning raised over Bohol

A heavy rainfall warning was hoisted over the province of Bohol which partly remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Tropical Depression Vicky as of early Saturday morning, the state weather bureau said.

In an advisory issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA said that a yellow warning level was raised over Bohol, warning residents that flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous sites may occur.

However, the TCWS has been lifted in most parts of the province.

PAGASA said that only the extreme western portion of Bohol (Loon, Tagbilaran City, Dauis, Panglao, Cortes, Maribojoc) remained under Signal No. 1.

The center of the TD Vicky was estimated based on all available data to be located at 150 km West of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

The tropical cyclone was moving westward at a speed of 25 kph.

“Vicky is forecast to move generally west-northwestward over Sulu Sea. On the forecast track, it is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan between this afternoon or evening,” PAGASA said.

The tropical depression is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or evening.

It is not expected to intensify while crossing the archipelago.

