Alleged NPA killings in Bohol meant to instill fear in residents, says Army exec











New People’s Army (NPA) rebels are out to instill fear in residents to deter them from supporting the government in its efforts to crush insurgency, a Philippine Army (PA) official said Monday after a 66-year-old woman was shot dead execution style by alleged communist guerillas in Sevilla town.

“Ang ilaha rang purpose ana is manghadlok sa mga civilians, ipakita nila na sila mopatay kung ikaw mo respond sa tawag sa atong kahapsay ug kalinaw, ilaha ra ng pasalida aron mga civilian imbis maningkamot na magpadayon na malinawon ilang barangay mahadlok na,” said 1st Lt. Grace Remonde, civil operations chief of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion (IB).

Remonde condemned the killing of Germenihelda Dologuin by men who claimed to be members of the NPA in Sevilla town on Saturday last week and also enjoined the public to do the same.

“Mismo ang mga katawhan sa Sevilla kondenahon g’yud ng nganang binuhatan kay wa na sila yamoy katungod na mokuha og kinabuhi labina sa mga inosente na civilian,” she said.

However, she denied that Dologuin was working as an informant to the PA as reported by the Sevilla Police Station.

Dologuin who was wearing an Army Special Forces jacket when she was gunned down may have been connected with previous battalions deployed in the province before the 47th IB.

“Kung nahimo siyang asset, maybe sa mga previous Army units na na-assign dinhi sa Bohol..pero sa amoang time never namo siya naduol,” Remonde said.

According to Remonde, residents should continue to support the government in its efforts to keep the province free from insurgency.

“Di ta magpahulga nila kay kita ang goberno,” said Remonde.

She also denounced the rebels for violating human rights amid their continued allegations that the government and its agencies are the ones committing the violations.

“Wala na silay katungod na mopatay sa atong igsuon na civilian. Sila ra ang sige og storya na ang goberno sige og pagpanglapas sa tawhanong katungod pero mismo sila ang tinuod na nagpanglapas sa mga katawhanong katungod sa atong mga igsuon na sibilyan.”

Remonde said that the 47th IB is set to deploy a community support team in Barangay Bayawahan, Sevilla where Dologuin was shot dead.

“Para ni aron ma address ang mga security measures sa atoang mga populace didto sa maong barangay,” she said. (A. Doydora)