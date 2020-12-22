Fisherman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A fisherman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City police after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tagbilaran Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Nelson Rolloraso, 41, through a buy-bust operation along Peñaflor Street in Barangay Booy.

In a report, police said that Rolloraso sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover cop resulting in his immediate arrest.

The operatives confiscated from the alleged drug dealer seven grams of shabu.

The seized contraband were estimated to be worth P47,600 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Rolloraso is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be charged with violating Section 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

