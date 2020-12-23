Jealous man stabs dead live-in partner’s father, brother in San Isidro

Out of alleged jealousy, a 28-year-old jilted man went on stabbing spree in San Isidro town injuring his live-in partner and killing her father and brother in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Noel Avenido of the Mabini Police Station said that suspect Rexcel Magos of Mabini town broke into the victims’ home in San Isidro town and stabbed them with a knife after they were awoken from their sleep.

Magos was arrested by police in his grandmother’s home in Mabini at past 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities believed that Magos broke into the family home of Angel Andoy, already planning to stab her.

“Wala na naglalis, ni dretso na siya og dunggab. Mura’g na plano na niya na ingana ba,” said Avenido.

Magos allegedly first stabbed Andoy’s brother Aljun then her father Adriano before stabbing her.

Both men died on the spot while Angel was rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

According to Avenido, Angel had already broken up with Magos who later got jealous after reading her chat messages on Facebook.  

“Iyahang gidudahan iyang ka live-in partner na dunay lain, mura’g nasakpan pinaagi sa Facebook…sa chat ra kay maka-open man siya sa Facebook sa bayi pud,” said Avenido.

“Nag storya sila pag Lunes, kay gusto unta makigbalik ning suspect pero kadtong iyang la live in di na man,” he added.

Magos is now under the custody of the Mabini Police Station.

He will be transferred to the San Isidro Police Station and detained there pending the filing of charges against him. (Allen Doydora)

