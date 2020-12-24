LSI father arrested for raping 12-year-old daughter in Calape

Police operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter repeatedly back when she was still 12 years old in 2016.

According to Staff Sgt. Maria Fe Pedros of the Calape Police Station’s WCPD (Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk), they arrested suspect Anastacio Dumas of Barangay Mandangog, Calape on December 16 by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Leo Moises Lison, executive presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Tagbilaran City.

Dumas is facing three counts of incestuous rape based on the warrant dated December 7.

He had recently been discharged from a quarantine facility as a locally stranded individual after arriving in the province from Palawan when he was collared by the CIDG and the Calape police.

Pedros said that the victim who is now 16 years old personally filed the initial complaint before the WCPD (Women’s and Children’s Protection Desk) on August 5, 2020 after she found out that her father was set to return home from Palawan.

“Ni-ingon siya na ‘ma’am mahadlok ko kay mobalikay na akong papa gikan Palawan. Makuyawan na ko kay basin mausob ko og rape’ mao didto iya ng gisaysay ang nahitabo,” said Pedros.

The girl, whose mother had already died, has been living alone with her father when she was allegedly raped three times on the first and second weeks of March in 2016 and in April of the same year.

According to Pedros, the victim was initially afraid to report the incident particularly as she was younger when the rape incidents happened.

“Kanang mga nganang edara, ang level of maturity lahi pa. Kasagaran ana ang mga biktima mga nganang edara maglibog pa na, usa makuha og courage,” she said.

Dumas is now under the custody of the Calape Police Station.

He is set to be committed to a detention facility as no bail has been set by the court considering that rape is a non-bailable offense. (A. Doydora)

