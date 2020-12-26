20-year-old CPG detainee found out to be one of Leyte’s top 5 most wanted











A 20-year-old detainee at the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) police’s detention facility has been found out to be one of Inopacan, Leyte’s top five most wanted persons who is facing a string of charges including rape.

According to Staff Sgt. Chirs Daniel Aumentado of the CPG Police Station, they received on December 25 the arrest warrants against suspect Leonardo Peñaranda of Inopacan, Leyte for robbery, attempted homicide and rape.

The warrants were issued by Judge Ephrem Suarez Abando of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 18 in Hilongos Leyte.

Peñaranda has been detained in CPG since November after he was arrested for illegal possession of firearm and theft.

Judge Ephrem Suarez Abando sa RTC 8th Judicial Region Branch 18 sa Hilongos Leyte.

He stole jewelry which was allegedly found in his possession during his arrest.

Aumentado said that Peñaranda arrived in Bohol in March and has been staying with his cousin who is a resident of the town.

Police have yet to gather more information on the details of his cases in Leyte.

“Wala pa miy kompletong history. Pero kaning attempted homicide mura’g tanod kuno ni iyang gi tiunan,” said Aumentado.

The suspect remained detained at the CPG police jail.

He will be tried in Bohol for his theft and gun possession charges and will then be transferred to a facility in Leyte as to face the other cases filed against him. (A. Doydora)