20-year-old CPG detainee found out to be one of Leyte’s top 5 most wanted

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

20-year-old CPG detainee found out to be one of Leyte’s top 5 most wanted

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 20-year-old detainee at the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) police’s detention facility has been found out to be one of Inopacan, Leyte’s top five most wanted persons who is facing a string of charges including rape.

According to Staff Sgt. Chirs Daniel Aumentado of the CPG Police Station, they received on December 25 the arrest warrants against suspect Leonardo Peñaranda of Inopacan, Leyte for robbery, attempted homicide and rape.

The warrants were issued by Judge Ephrem Suarez Abando of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 18 in Hilongos Leyte.

Peñaranda has been detained in CPG since November after he was arrested for illegal possession of firearm and theft.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Judge Ephrem Suarez Abando sa RTC 8th Judicial Region Branch 18 sa Hilongos Leyte.

He stole jewelry which was allegedly found in his possession during his arrest.

Aumentado said that Peñaranda arrived in Bohol in March and has been staying with his cousin who is a resident of the town.

Police have yet to gather more information on the details of his cases in Leyte.

“Wala pa miy kompletong history. Pero kaning attempted homicide mura’g tanod kuno ni iyang gi tiunan,” said Aumentado.

The suspect remained detained at the CPG police jail.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He will be tried in Bohol for his theft and gun possession charges and will then be transferred to a facility in Leyte as to face the other cases filed against him. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LSI father arrested for raping 12-year-old daughter in Calape

Police operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter repeatedly…

Jealous man stabs dead live-in partner’s father, brother in San Isidro

Out of alleged jealousy, a 28-year-old jilted man went on a stabbing spree in San Isidro town injuring his live-in…

20-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Cortes

A 20-year-old female drug offender who was recently released from jail after entering into a plea bargaining deal was again…

Fisherman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A fisherman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Tagbilaran City police after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu…

Alleged NPA killings in Bohol meant to instill fear in residents, says Army exec

New People’s Army (NPA) rebels are out to instill fear in residents to deter them from supporting the government in…

P3.4 million shabu seized in Baclayon drug bust

A composite team comprised of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and various police units seized half a kilo of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply