20-year-old drug offender who drew public’s eye for good looks ‘unlikely’ to get new plea deal











A 20-year-old female drug offender who has gained attention online for her good looks but drew flak for her alleged second drug offense in a span of several months may no longer be able to get off easy this time.

Jessa “Chai” Ibañez, a resident of Barangay Dela Paz, Cortes is unlikely to be allowed to enter into another plea bargaining agreement considering that it was her second time to be arrested for drug charges, said Senior Master Sgt. Victor Mahumot of the Cortes Police Station.

“Mao man gihapoy binuhatan. Mura’g di na siguro ni maka [plea bargain] kay ka-usa ra man na…para mana sa mga pirmiro pa na wa pay record,” Mahumot said.

Ibañez who will be facing new charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs was arrested by operatives of the Bohol police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in a buy-bust operation in Cortes town last week.

She allegedly sold shabu worth P25,000 to an undercover cop and was caught in possession of five more packets of the contraband which were estimated to be worth P35,000.

She is now detained at the Cortes Police Statio lock-up jail.

The plea bargaining framework issued by the Supreme Court en banc stipulates that an accused who is charged under Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 or the sale of shabu would only qualify to avail of the agreement if the quantity found in their possession is less than one gram.

According to Mahumot, Ibañez remained to be a noted drug personality in the town even after her first arrest and release from jail through a plea deal.

“Noted na g’yud na siya, daghan og mga info. Iyang ngan ilado na pud bayhana,” said Mahumot.

In the initial online news on Ibañez’s arrest, hundreds of comments from netizens poured in with some acknowledging her good looks.

“She’s no longer smiling… sayang sa smile day pang Miss Bohol kaayo,” Leilini Bueno said.

“Sayanga oi… Guapa rabah ohh,” said another netizen, Andreza Pacana.

“Sayang babayhana gwapa ra ba tawon,” said Aisha Latraca.

On the other hand, others denounced the 20-year-old for having wasted her “second chance” after she was released from jail during her first drug offense.

“No more bargaining deal, she’s fooling you’ll, let her serve in jail,” said Darlita Naval.

“Dai Jessa wala na gyud tay mabuhat ana.. sipyat ka kas.a pwede pa pero ginusto na man gud na nimo kay gi tagaan na ka og chance ming balik pa jud ka.. Hinaot ma utro na gyud ka ana kanang tinud.anay na gyud,” Fritzgerald Barajan added.