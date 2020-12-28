2 hurt in Christmas Day knife attack in Loon

A Loon man on Monday was charged before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly trying to stab two of his drinking companions on Christmas Day.

Suspect Elmer Pantinos of Moto Sur, Loon was charged with attempted homicide and physical injury, said Corporal Quirino Jungco, Jr. of the Loon Police Station.

According to Jungco, Pantino and victim Raymund Balaga, 33, were in a drinking session when they figured in a heated argument.

In the middle of the scuffle, Pantino allegedly went home and took a kitchen knife which he used to stab Balaga.  

Meanwhile, one Jetter Albos who tried to restrain Pantino was also injured during the scuffle.

The two victims sustained minor injuries as they were able to block off the knife attack. They were taken to the hospital but were discharged on the same day, said Jungco.

Pantinos was immediately arrested by responding police just several hours following the incident. (A. Dodyora)

