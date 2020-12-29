16-year-old yields P108k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 16-year-old alleged drug dealer and two of his suspected cohorts in the narcotics trade were arrested by police in a sting operation in Tagbilaran City on Monday night.

The Bohol police’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) allegedly seized from the boy 16 grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P108,800.

Following his arrest, the boy told authorities that he received the shabu as “Christmas gift” from his father who is an inmate at the Leyte Regional Prison.

He however claimed that he did not know that the supposed gift was illegal drugs.

In a report, police said that the anti-narcotics operatives led by Major John Escober set the buy-bust operation against the minor, a resident of Barangay Mansasa, Tagbilaran City, after he was spotted selling shabu in Barangay Dampas.

He was immediately collared along with Eric Rosario, 38, and Joselito Otero, 31, both residents of Tagbilaran City after he allegedly sold shabu worth P1,000 to an undercover cop.

All three suspects are now under police custody.

The boy is set to face charges for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Otero and Rosario will be charged with possession of illegal drugs. (WM)

