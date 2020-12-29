Boy allegedly nabbed in a Bohol PNP drug sting was abducted, family claims











The family of a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly apprehended by police in a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Monday night has raised allegations that the teenager was abducted.

Michelle Sarabia, the boy’s aunt, on Tuesday said that they will be filing a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation as she alleged that the boy was grabbed and taken into an unmarked vehicle outside their home in Barangay Mansasa, contrary to a police report indicating that he was collared in a drug sting operation in Barangay Dampas.

“Laliman ka og gi gunitan ang duha ka tiil para ma sud sa sakyanan na way plate number, nahinilin pa ang tsinelas sa akong pag-umangkon,” Sarabia said in an interview over station dyRD.

Police Major John Escober of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) denied the allegations.

“It’s their allegation pero nagbase lang pud mi sa among operation. Dili na tinuod. Sa Dampas ang buy-bust operation,” said Escober.

He also clarified that they were using vehicles that had plate numbers, denying Sarabia’s accusation.

“Naa may plate number ang among mga sakyanan, siguro wala nila makita or medyo ngitngit,” he added.

According to Escober, they placed the boy under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday morning.

Initial police reports, indicated that the teenager was arrested along with two of his alleged cohorts in the narcotics trade in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dampas at 10 p.m. on Monday.

He was allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth P108,000.

It was also noted that the boy received the shabu as “Christmas gift” from his father who is an inmate at the Leyte Regional Prison.

Escober confirmed having received the information but noted that this has yet to be verified.

“Kanang maong version sa storya, yet to be validated pa na,” he said.

He also clarified that it is possible for someone in prison to arrange a drug transaction but it does not mean that the shabu actually comes from the penitentiary itself. (rt)