Brother, sister yield P500k shabu in Dauis drug bust











A composite police team and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night seized shabu worth over P500,000 from three alleged drug dealers including a brother and sister during an anti-drug operation in Dauis town.

The law enforcement operatives allegedly seized the contraband from Judelyn Perfecio, 41, her brother Joey Perfecio, 40, and Andrew Abanto, 40, all residents of Dauis town, in a buy-bust operation.

The PDEA and the police’s Regional Special Operations Group 7 and Dauis’ Drug Enforcement Unit set up the operation after Joey was spotted by police as he allegedly peddled shabu.

During the drug sting, the trio allegedly sold shabu worth P100,000 to an undercover agent resulting in their immediate arrest.

The operatives then found in their possession two more packs of shabu which weighed 75 grams.

Based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board, the seized drugs were estimated to cost P510,000 or P6,800 per gram.

All three suspects are now under police custody.

Joey will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs while his sister Judy and Abanto will only face possession charges. (wm)