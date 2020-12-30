Brother, sister yield P500k shabu in Dauis drug bust

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Brother, sister yield P500k shabu in Dauis drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A composite police team and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night seized shabu worth over P500,000 from three alleged drug dealers including a brother and sister during an anti-drug operation in Dauis town.

The law enforcement operatives allegedly seized the contraband from Judelyn Perfecio, 41, her brother Joey Perfecio, 40, and Andrew Abanto, 40, all residents of Dauis town, in a buy-bust operation.

The PDEA and the police’s Regional Special Operations Group 7 and Dauis’ Drug Enforcement Unit set up the operation after Joey was spotted by police as he allegedly peddled shabu.

During the drug sting, the trio allegedly sold shabu worth P100,000 to an undercover agent resulting in their immediate arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The operatives then found in their possession two more packs of shabu which weighed 75 grams.

Based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board, the seized drugs were estimated to cost P510,000 or P6,800 per gram.

All three suspects are now under police custody.

Joey will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs while his sister Judy and Abanto will only face possession charges. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Police seize P102k shabu from Tagbilaran fisherman

Police on Tuesday afternoon seized shabu worth P102,000 from a fisherman in Tagbilaran City. In a report, authorities said they…

Boy allegedly nabbed in a Bohol PNP drug sting was abducted, family claims

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly apprehended by police in a buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on…

16-year-old yields P108k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 16-year-old alleged drug dealer and two of his suspected cohorts in the narcotics trade were arrested by police in…

2 hurt in Christmas Day knife attack in Loon

A Loon man on Monday was charged before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly trying to stab two of his…

20-year-old drug offender who drew public’s eye for good looks ‘unlikely’ to get new plea deal

A 20-year-old female drug offender who has gained attention online for her good looks but drew flak for her alleged…

20-year-old CPG detainee found out to be one of Leyte’s top 5 most wanted

A 20-year-old detainee at the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) police’s detention facility has been found out to be one of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply