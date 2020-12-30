Police seize P102k shabu from Tagbilaran fisherman

Police on Tuesday afternoon seized shabu worth P102,000 from a fisherman in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, authorities said they confiscated the contraband from one Jerry Olorvida, 38, of Barangay Booy in the city during a drug buy-bust operation.

The Tagbilaran police’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared Olorvida after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer.

The anti-narcotics operatives then allegedly found in the suspect’s possession 24 more packets of suspected shabu.

The seized drugs weighed 15 grams and were estimated to be worth P102,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Olorvida is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City police and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

