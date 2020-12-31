Police seize P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man who claimed to be a police informant was arrested by operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s (TCPS) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) in an anti-drug operation in the city on Wednesday night.

In a report, police said they seized 25 grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P170,000 from suspect Mark Harris Bolatete, 34, of Barangay Poblacion III.

Bolatete was apprehended after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu during a buy-bust operation near his residence.

Following his arrest, Bolatete claimed that he has been working as an “asset” for the police as he even dropped names of his alleged contacts in the TCPS.

Barangay Captain Odi Glovasa of Barangay Poblacion III also supported his claim noting that Bolatete became an informant after surrendering to authorities through Oplan Tokhang.

However, Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Manatad of the TCPS’s intelligence section denied the claim saying that the suspect has never been an informant for the police.

Bolatete is now detained at the TCPS lock-up jail.

He is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

