Woman fights for life after being shot by ‘tanod’ live-in partner in Baclayon











A 51-year-old woman remained in critical condition after she was allegedly shot by her live-in partner, a village watchman (barangay tanod), when she told him and his friends to end their karaoke and drinking session in their home in Baclayon on Friday, New Year’s Day.

Corporal Vercil Comique, chief investigator of the Baclayon Police Station, said that the victim, Marina Sumalgo, 51, was still being treated at the intensive care unit of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in her body.

Meanwhile, the suspect Venancio Orillana, 62, has been arrested and charged with frustrated murder.

“Ang sulti sa tagtungod na putol kuno ang tinae unya naigo ang tungol, naa pa sa ICU, Ang suspetsado na-filan na og frustrated murder pero mausab pa na depended sa sitwasyon sa atong biktima,” he said.

According to Comique, Orillano who was drunk during the incident shot Sumalgo following a heated argument inside their home in Barangay Laya.

Orillano allegedly got his gun while arguing with Sumalgo and the two then tussled for possession of a .45 caliber.

“Gi badlung siya sa iyang kaipon na pa-undangon na kay gabii na, mo pahuway na sila. Didto nasuko ag suspetsado gakuha og armas unya nanggiolog sila,” said Comique.

Following the shooting incident, Orillano surrendered to the village’s barangay captain and was then turned over to the police.

The gun was pinpointed to have been owned by the suspect who claimed that he could not recall where he hid the firearm due to his drunkenness during the incident.

Authorities have also yet to determine if the pistol is licensed.

According to Comique, they have recommended to the Laya Barangay Hall to dismiss Orillano from the service as a watchman.

“Lisod pud og magpabilin siya na tanod unya naa na siyay krimen na nahimo,” he said. (A. Doydora)