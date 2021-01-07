66-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

66-year-old woman nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran

A female senior citizen who was previously convicted of drug charges was again arrested by police for alleged sale of shabu in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday night.

Operatives of the Bohol police Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) collared Cecilia Florida, 66, of Barangay Tiptip, after she was allegedly caught in the act of selling shabu during a buy-bust operation near her residence.

In a report, police said that Florida sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover cop resulting in her immediate arrest.

The operatives then allegedly found eight more packets of shabu in Florida’s possession.

The seized drugs weighed four grams and were estimated to be worth P27,200 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

She is now under police custody pending the filing charges against her for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

According to police, Florida was convicted of drug charges in 2002.

She was released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City in 2014 after serving her sentence. (WM)

