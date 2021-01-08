Man, 51, shot dead in Jagna











A 51-year-old man was shot dead in Jagna town by a lone gunman who himself was also recently wounded during a gun attack.

Master Sgt. Neil Bernel of the Jagna Police Station said that victim Nestor Cagas, of Barangay Calabasita, Jagna, was gunned down near his residence at past 9 a.m.

Cagas was still rushed to the Teodoro Galagar Memorial Hospital in Jagna where he was treated for his injury but he later died.

Meanwhile, Bernel identified the assailant as Dennis Balaba, 33, a resident of the said village, who surrendered to authorities an hour after the shooting incident.

Balaba was in possession of a .38 caliber pistol which was loaded with five load bullets and was used to shoot Cagas.

According to Bernel, Balaba and Cagas figured in a heated argument and both then tussled for possession of the suspect’s sling bag.

Cagas then fell to the ground during the scuffle while Balaba allegedly shot him in the chest then fled.

Bernel said that Balaba previously accused Cagas of having shot him on the leg on December 4.

“Gi kompronta sa biktima maoy ni approach sa suspect na ngano kuno gi-apil apil iyang ngan,” said Bernel.

However, Bernel noted they had not considered Cagas as among the suspects’ in Balaba’s shooting. (A. Doydora)