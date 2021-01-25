Man killed in highway shooting in Batuan; police clueless











Photo: via Edik Dolotina

Police are still facing a blank wall in the fatal shooting of a man along a national highway in Batuan town on Sunday night.

Executive Master Sgt. Eulogio Casilac said that the fatality, Dionisio Cabulao of Balilihan town, was gunned down while driving his motorcycle during a high-speed chase in Barangay Rizal at 8:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem speeding to catch up with the victim then shot him repeatedly.

“Gagukod kuno kusog dagan nga motor unya ga buto-buto na,” said Casilac.

Responding police found Cabulao’s lifeless body sprawled beside his Suzuki Smash at the side of the road.

He sustained three gunshot wounds including one to his head which led to his instantaneous death, according to the Batuan Municipal Health Office.

No other information has been made available by the police.

Casilac said that they have no suspects and have no identified motives behind Cabulao’s murder.

The Batuan police has no background information on the victim.

Investigators have also yet to identify what type of firearm was used to kill Cabulao.

“Wa pa pud sila kahibaw og unsang armasa kay wa may basiyo na kuha,” Casilac added.

At least three shooting incidents have been reported in Batuan town in a span of over two months.

The last gun attack in the town was on January 10.

The fatality was identified Pio Lingatong, 52, an employee of the Batuan local government unit who was shot dead by at least four men near his home in Barangay Aloja.

Police initially believed the attack was carried out by New People’s Army rebels considering that the assailants were armed with high-powered rifles including an M16 and AK-47. (A. Doydora)