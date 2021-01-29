Van-for-hire driver shot in possible road rage incident in Getafe

A van-for-hire driver was injured after he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in a possible road rage incident along a national highway in Getafe town.

Staff Sgt. Esteban Torregosa III of the Getafe Police Station said the victim, Nicolas Anuta, 62, of Barangay Poblacion, Getafe was shot once by one of the suspects hitting him between his left arm and chest.

According to Esteban, Anuta may have drawn the ire of the suspects when he tried to overtake them in Barangay Cruz, Buenavista.

Since then, the motorcycle-riding men tried to provoke Anuta by driving several inches close to his van.

“Segun sa ilang narration nag permenente lang ag dagan sa motor unya ga balhin balhin og lane, unya pag overtake ga tuo sila’g gi aksyunan og sikit pag overtake mao siguro toy gikasuka-an kay ga sige naman og sikit-sikit nila paghuman adto,” Esteban said.

Anuta sustained a gunshot wound between his left arm and chest.

The victim who was with his wife and had no passengers during the incident was still able to drive himself to a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Esteban said that the Anuta was unable to see the suspects’ faces as they were wearing helmets and facemasks.

Investigators however were already following up on a lead, he added. (A. Doydora)

