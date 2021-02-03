Bus inspector nabbed for drugs in Trinidad











A ticket inspector of the province’s leading bus firm who allegedly used his work to distribute illegal drugs in various towns was arrested by police in Trinidad town on Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Gereon Item, chief of the Trinidad Police Station, they collared Chris Abestano, 33, near his residence in Barangay Hinlayagan through a buy-bust operation.

Abestano was about to report for work as an inspector for the Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. when he was subjected to the staged drug deal at past 7 a.m.

The operatives allegedly seized shabu worth P20,000 from Abestano following the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Item, who is a former team leader for the Bohol police’s Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), said that Abestano has been noted to use his worker as an inspector, and previously a conductor, to distribute illegal drugs.

The suspect allegedly had contacts in various towns to whom he sold his drug supply.

“Maghagbungan ni siya kay gipahimuslan pud niya ning iyang pagka-inspector, apil sa Batuan ngana, pang transport ba,” said Item.

Item who has been the police chief of Trinidad for one month said that they placed Abestano under surveillance for two weeks prior to the buy-bust operation.

“Diha pa ko sa PIB nakadungog na ko ana niya so pagka-assign nako dinhi akong gipauna og subay og active ba gihapon, active g’yud diay,” he added.

Abestano is now detained at the Talibon lock-up jail pending the filing of complaints against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (A. Doydora)