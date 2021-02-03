Bus inspector nabbed for drugs in Trinidad

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Bus inspector nabbed for drugs in Trinidad

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A ticket inspector of the province’s leading bus firm who allegedly used his work to distribute illegal drugs in various towns was arrested by police in Trinidad town on Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Gereon Item, chief of the Trinidad Police Station, they collared Chris Abestano, 33, near his residence in Barangay Hinlayagan through a buy-bust operation.

Abestano was about to report for work as an inspector for the Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. when he was subjected to the staged drug deal at past 7 a.m.

The operatives allegedly seized shabu worth P20,000 from Abestano following the arrest.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Item, who is a former team leader for the Bohol police’s Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), said that Abestano has been noted to use his worker as an inspector, and previously a conductor, to distribute illegal drugs.

The suspect allegedly had contacts in various towns to whom he sold his drug supply.

“Maghagbungan ni siya kay gipahimuslan pud niya ning iyang pagka-inspector, apil sa Batuan ngana, pang transport ba,” said Item.

Item who has been the police chief of Trinidad for one month said that they placed Abestano under surveillance for two weeks prior to the buy-bust operation.

“Diha pa ko sa PIB nakadungog na ko ana niya so pagka-assign nako dinhi akong gipauna og subay og active ba gihapon, active g’yud diay,” he added.  

Abestano is now detained at the Talibon lock-up jail pending the filing of complaints against him.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He will be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Raid in Panglao yields P100k shabu, gun

At least P100,000 worth of shabu were seized by police during a raid at the residence of a noted drug…

Woman, 72, shot dead in Buenavista; gunman sets fire to house

A 72-year-old woman was shot dead by a still unidentified gunman inside her home which was also partially burned down…

2 fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man recently included in the police’s drug watchlist and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were arrested by…

Radio reporter freed after public apology to judge

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Dave Charles Responte, DYTR Broadcast-Journalist issued an…

Van-for-hire driver shot in possible road rage incident in Getafe

A van-for-hire driver was injured after he was shot by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in a possible road…

9 Gallares execs, construction firm face criminal raps for ‘irregular’ bidding

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Nine top officials of the Governor CelestinoGallares…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply