Cops nab 2, seize P102k shabu in Baclayon lodge

An alleged drug dealer from Cebu and his buyer were arrested by police in a drug buy-bust operation at a lodge in Baclayon town on Wednesday night.

A composite police team composed of operatives from Baclayon and Lila allegedly seized from the suspects shabu worth P102,800.

In a report, police said that the operation’s target Melvin Montemayor, 48, of Liloan in Cebu sold shabu worth P19,000 to an undercover agent resulting in his immediate arrest.

The operatives also collared Sheryl Tagab, 39, who was with Montemayor inside a rented room at the HTS Lodge in Barangay Laya.

Both arrested individuals were placed under police custody as authorities prepared to file charges against them.  

Police said Montemayor will be facing criminal complaints for sale and possession of illegal drugs while Tagab will be slapped with a possession charge. (wm)

