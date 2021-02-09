Ex-convict shot dead in Guindulman











A former convict was shot dead by two still unidentified gunmen in Guindulman town on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Teofanes Olaso, chief of the Guindulman Police Station, identified the fatality as Nilo Ilaga, 49, who had been convicted of murder and was released from prison in 2018 after serving his sentence.

According to Olaso, Ilaga was shot at point-blank range in front of multiple witnesses at a waiting shed in Barangay Lombog.

“Sa waiting shed ni, nagestoryo-estorya sila didto unya niuwan man nagkatapok sila didto mga silingan unya kaning ga motor duha ning hunong para mo silong. Ang usa ga tindog ra unya ang usa ning lingkod. Dugay sila didto ga storya-storya. Wa guy estorya na bati between sa biktima ug suspect unya pagka taud-taud bira lang dayon,” said Olaso.

Ilaga as still able to run after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and hide inside a nearby house while the gunmen fled the area.

“Ang mga suspect wa na mo sunod, sakay og motor unya exit matud pa sa Imelda, Duero,” Olaso added.

The victim was then rushed by barangay emergency responders to a hospital in Candijay but was referred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he was treated for his bullet wounds.

However, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the case as Olaso noted that the victim had received a death threat prior to his killing.

“Daghan mi og motibo na gitan-aw, wa pa pud nato napangutana ang iyang direct family kay gapahiluna pa sa patayng lawas sa Tagbilaran pero diha na miya nadunggan na mura’g naa kunoy threat ni,” said Olaso. (A. Doydora)