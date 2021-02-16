37-year-old man badly wounded in Buenavista gun attack











A 37-year-old man landed in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Buenavista town on Sunday night.

Corporal Geraldine Garcia of the Buenavista Police Station said the victim was shot by the still unidentified suspects when he stopped at a variety store while driving his motorcycle in Baragay Bonot-bonot.

“Hing naog siya sa iyang motor then nikalit tungha tong duha ka lalaki na nagsakay og motor unya ni kalit og pamusil niya,” said Garcia.

The gunmen immediately fled the area following the attack.

Meanwhile, the victim, Christopher Centino, 37, of Barangay Rufo Hill, Buenavista sustained gunshot wounds in his hand, leg and torso.

Investigators found six empty shells fire from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

According to Garcia, the victim was initial rushed to the Feancisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in the nearby town of Inabanga and was later referred to an undisclosed hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Garcia said they were still continuing their probe on the case.

No motives and suspects have been identified yet, she added. (A. Doydora)